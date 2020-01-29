The Global Movement to Boycott USA Products issued a statement in which it denounced and rejected the “Deal of the Century” announced by the US President Donald Trump:

Once again, the United States of America demonstrates its total bias in favor of the Zionist entity at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people in their historical land. Once again, the policies of the successive American administrations prove their hostility and threat to the peoples of the region in their presence, security and stability. Once again, Washington proves to be the lifeblood that provides the Zionist entity with all the reasons for survival and continuity.

The global movement to boycott USA products (BUP) denounces US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the alleged “Deal of the Century” and invites all Arab and Islamic peoples and free people of the world to participate in the activities of boycotting USA products, joining the efforts made in this context, describing the boycott as one of the effective weapons that people can use to express their rejection and condemnation of the hostile American policies towards them.

The movement believes that the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world have a duty to confront with the available capabilities, for the continuous American attempts to eliminate the central issue for them, and considers that the opportunity is appropriate today to move forward in an effective boycott as a popular option available to play the role assigned to us as the peoples of free and proud masses.

Global movement to boycott USA products (BUP) stresses that the Palestinian cause must remain the center of unanimous freedom in the world, to whatever nationality or religion they belong. It called for making the province an essential and complementary source of the efforts being made to overthrow the “Deal of the Century” project.

Source: Al-Manar English Website