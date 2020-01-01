After rushing optimistic conclusions from the US air raids on the sites of the Iraqi popular forces in Anbar province, the Israeli circles expressed disappointment at Washington’s approach in dealing with the attack launched on its embassy in Baghdad.

The Zionist analysts considered that Washington was humiliated by the scenes which showed it weak as it preferred diplomacy to the military options.

US does not want to engage in a direct confrontation with Iran, the Zionist analysts concluded, two days after they hailed the US air raids, considering that they indicate a new approach to be admitted by Washington in the region.

The Israeli circles also deemed that storming the US embassy in Baghdad tarnishes Washington’s reputation as a key player in the region, adding that Iran proved that it controls rules on engagement in the entire confrontation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website