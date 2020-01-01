The Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday received Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Aide of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Khaji briefed President al-Assad on the most recent developments regarding the latest Astana meeting and the discussions that took place during it regarding various issues, primarily the issue of the committee for discussing the constitution, and developments in the Syrian al-Jazira area.

President al-Assad pointed out to the attempts by the other side and the states that support it to obstruct the work of the committee under various pretexts to make it deviate from its tasks and goal.

The Iranian delegation also discussed the most important points tackled during the recent meeting in Geneva between Iran, Russia, and Turkey, with the delegation members lauding the progress made by the Syrian Arab Army in the Syrian al-Jazira area and congratulating President al-Assad and the Syrian people over the victories being achieved currently by the military operation in Idleb.

President al-Assad said that the goal of the battle of Idleb is to eliminate the terrorism which threatens and security and safety of Syrian citizens in that area.

His Excellency said that the process of counter-terrorism is ongoing, and it is a priority for the Syrian states above anything else.

The meeting also touched on bilateral relations, with Khaji asserting that Iran always has and always will support everything that would realize the interests of the Syrian people and preserve Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

The meeting was attended by Presidential Political and Media Advisor Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Fayssal Mikdad, and Director of the Asia Department at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Ayman Raad.

Source: SANA