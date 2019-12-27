Turkey may potentially seek to acquire an additional batch of Russian-made S-400 air-defence missile systems, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

“They will most likely exercise their option and continue working with us. At least, we hope so,” Borisov said.

The minister underlined that Turkey defends its interests despite being a NATO member.

“Turkey opted for these systems because they are second to none when it comes to technical specifications. Moreover, Russian air defence systems are beyond compare to competitors worldwide,” he stated.

A source in the Turkish defence industry previously revealed that a contract for the supply of the second battalion of Russian S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey is to be signed by April 2020.

Russia and Turkey signed a $2.5 billion deal for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017. The delivery of all components of the S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey was completed earlier this year.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara’s purchase of the Russian-made defence system, saying that the weapons system is incompatible with NATO security standards. Ankara insists that the S-400 systems would not pose a threat for the alliance and resisted US pressure to cancel orders.

