Yemen’s revolutionaries fired ballistic missile at Saudi border guard base in the southern city of Najran.

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Friday they group targeted the 19th Brigade National Guard headquarters in Bir Askar, Najran with a Badr-1 missile.

Dozens of Saudi-led forces were killed or injured in the attack, Saree said, noting that the strike comes in the context of “legitimate and natural response to crimes committed by the Saudi regime.”

Yemen has been under bloody aggression by Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Agencies