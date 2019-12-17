Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri called Lebanese on Tuesday to be aware in order not to be dragged into sedition.

The two men warned, following a meeting in Berri’s residence in Ain El-Tineh, that many sides have been working hard to drag Lebanon into sedition.

“Sedition can’t be faced but through preserving civil peace, national unity, avoiding provocations and making room for security forces and national army to fulfil their duty.”

The statement, meanwhile, stressed the need to speed up the formation of the new government away from political tensions and in a way that favors the national interest on the personal one.

Source: Lebanese media (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)