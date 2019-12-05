US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday told congressional leaders to draw up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, saying his abuse of power for political benefit “leaves us no choice but to act.”

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” the top congressional Democrat said in a short, somber televised statement, referring to House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler.

Trump “has engaged in abuse of power, undermined our national security and jeopardized the integrity of our elections,” she said, adding that “the president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Source: AFP