Saudi King Salman has invited Qatar’s emir to a meeting next week of the Gulf regional bloc in Riyadh, Qatari state media said Tuesday without specifying if Doha had accepted.

The invitation to the December 10 summit of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation (GCC) comes amid signs of reduced animosity between Qatar and Saudi Arabia which has led an economic boycott of Doha since 2017.

“The emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, received a written message from… Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the (GCC) summit,” the Qatar News Agency reported.

The emir has been represented by senior officials at GCC summits since the blockade was imposed despite having received invitations.

Source: AFP