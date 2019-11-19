Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday slammed the US decision on illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

“No country is above international law. Fait accompli style declarations shall have no validity with respect to international law,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The US on Monday reversed course on its position regarding Israeli settlements built in the occupied West Bank, breaking with over four decades of precedent in saying that they will no longer be viewed as illegal “per se”.

The move is highly likely to irk Palestinian officials, who have rejected a role for the US in any prospective peace talks with the Zonist entity over the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to unilaterally recognize Al-Quds as Israeli capital.

The U.S. under President Donald Trump has since gone on to close the Palestinians’ diplomatic office in Washington and has relocated its embassy in the occupied territories from Tel Aviv to Al-Quds.

Source: Anadolu news agency