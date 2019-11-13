Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush stressed Wednesday that the US administration and its allies are exploiting the ongoing protests in Lebanon to achieve political purposes, clarifying that they are planning to impose their scheme on the country.

Sheikh Daamoush added that Hezbollah distinguishes between the righteous demands of the protesters and the political schemes of those who are utilizing the public movement for their own purposes.

On October 17, dozens of thousands of protesters took to streets in rejection of the government’s tax policy; however, the demonstrations were utilized by certain forces for political aims.

In this context, bandits blocked key highways in various Lebanese cities and towns, hampering the citizens’ daily life activity.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri submitted his government’s resignation to President Michel Aoun on October 29, leaving a political stalemate as parties started mulling a very complicated cabinet creation.

