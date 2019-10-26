The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the ISIL Takfiri terrorists.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that “the space intelligence images showed that oil was actively extracted and massively exported for processing outside Syria, under the reliable protection of US troops, before and after the defeat of the Daesh terrorists,” referring to the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said on Friday that the United States intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen positions in the Syrian Deir Ezzor region to prevent terrorists from accessing oil fields. According to him, the United States is studying how to move forces in the region, “to ensure the safety of oil fields.”

Source: Sputnik