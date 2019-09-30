Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran’s president through the leaders of other countries, a spokesman for Iranian government said on Monday.

“Messages from the Saudis were presented to (Iran’s President) Hassan Rouhani from the leaders of some countries,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency.

“If Saudi Arabia is really pursuing a change of behavior, Iran welcomes that,” he added Rabiei did not give any information on what the messages contained.

“But we need to see clear signs from the Saudis, the first of which is stopping attacks on Yemen,” the Iranian spokesman added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman warned in an interview broadcast on Sunday that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world doesn’t come together to deter Iran, but said he preferred a political solution to a military one.

