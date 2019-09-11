Syria strongly condemned Israeli prime minister’s pledge to annex Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity, affirming that this comes in context of the expansionist nature of the Zionist regime.

SANA news agency quoted a source at the foreign ministry as saying in a statement that Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration is a new step in the aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people and aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.

“The Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the declaration of the occupation entity’s prime minister on his intention to annex Palestinian territories in the occupied West Bank to the Zionist entity in a flagrant violation of the international legitimacy and its resolutions with regard to the legal status of the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The source went on saying that Damascus renews its full standing by the Palestinian people in their struggle to restore their legitimate rights and to liberate their territories from the clutches of the occupation and establish their independent state with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

Syria also asserts that the current Arab status quo has enabled the occupation entity to go forwards in its continued aggression against Palestine, according to the source.

“Some Arabs who rush and promote for the free normalization with this entity bear the historical responsibility for its rogue behavior,” the source added, affirming that the choice of resistance and steadfastness only will preserve the Arab rights and will defend the present of the nation and guarantee its future.

Source: Agencies