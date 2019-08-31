According to ANI news agency, at least 6 people have been killed and 43 others injured in a blast in a chemical factory in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

According to a local police officer cited by media, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory located in the Dhule district. Some media report that eight workers were killed in an explosion.

“Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on,” said the Shirpur police station officer, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Teams of police, disaster management and fire brigade officials are working at the scene. A massive cloud of smoke could be seen over the factory.

The cause of the explosion and who owns this factory remain unknown.

Source: Sputnik