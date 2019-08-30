Yemeni drones staged a new attack on Saudi regional airport of Najran, Yemeni armed forces announced late Thursday.

Armed forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Yemeni Qasif K-2 drones hit Najran Regional Airport.

The drones target the airport runways, causing the airport to be out of service, according to the spokesman.

“The operation comes in context of our legitimate right to retaliate Saudi-led aggression’s crimes and blockade,” Saree said, as quoted by Al-Massirah.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yemeni drones carried out two operations targeting a Saudi military post in Najran and a military camp near Jizan.”

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah