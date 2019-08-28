Diplomatic sources reported that the United States of America, Britain and France had promised Lebanese senior officials that ‘Israel’ may never repeat its attacks on Lebanon, urging them to call on Hezbollah to refrain from responding to the Israeli violations.

However, Hezbollah SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had confirmed that Hezbollah would strike the Israeli army off the Lebanese territories, warning them to keep alert in wait for the attack.

The Zionist analysts stressed that PM Benjamin Netanyhau had involved ‘Israel’ in a confrontation with Hezbollah, amid escalating fear across the entity of Hezbollah response.

Source: Al-Manar English Website