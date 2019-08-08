Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of the country’s victory in a 2006 war waged by Israeli regime.

In a letter sent to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Thursday, Shamkhani congratulated him as well as the Lebanese nation on the 13th anniversary of Lebanon’s victory in the 33-day war.

“The Islamic resistance in this [33-day war] managed to inflict a big defeat upon the Zionist regime and foiled the New Middle East project,” Shamkhani said in the letter.

The victory was the result of the sacrifices and self-devotion made by resistance fighters and saved the world from Takfiri terrorism, he added.

The Iranian official referred to the remarks by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, reiterating that there will be nothing left of the Zionist regime by the next 25 years.

Hezbollah defeated Israeli occupation army in a 33-day war in 2006 with Zionist generals astonished by the resistance group’s missile and firepower.

Source: Mehr News Agency