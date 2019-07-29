Iran warned on Monday it will decisively implement the third phase of reducing commitments to the nuclear deal, if Europe doesn’t take a practical action to remedy its renegade on commitments.

The warning was announced by Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi in his weekly briefing to the press.

Asked about the outcome of the nuclear deal arbitral commission held in Vienna on Sunday, Mousavi said that the commission convened at the requests of both Iran and Europe.

“Europeans were unhappy with Iran’s reducing commitments to the JCPOA; and Iran criticized them for their inaction, as well as for following the US lead, like arrest of some Iranian citizens and extraditing them to the US at the behest of Washington,” he said, referring to the official name of the 2015 agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

These people were arrested due to US unilateral and oppressive sanctions, which even did not exist when they were arrested, he added, as quoted by IRNA news agency.

Mousavi said that the past several weeks were full of diplomatic schedules and that Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif made a visit to New York, then Latin America, and finally Senegal, which were successful and had achievements.

“Iraq’s prime minister and Oman’s foreign minister also came to Tehran to fortify the bilateral relationship. The meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held at Iran’s request. Also, groups from China and India are due to visit Tehran.”

He added that diplomatic encounters are underway in the form of bilateral meetings and the joint commission to keep the JCPOA alive.

Talking about the JCPOA joint commission, he said that meeting was “constructive and progressive and made the atmosphere a bit clearer; Iran is waiting for Europe’s practical and tangible measures” to implement the JCPOA.

He added that the Europeans are “more talkative than what they do” concerning the JCPOA.

“They spoke more seriously this time and accepted to so certain things, but we cannot count on them.”

He said Iran will wait to see Europe’s practical measures and that President Hassan Rouhani wrote in his letter to the leaders of the states parties to the JCPOA about Iran’s plans clearly.

“They know what they should do,” Mousavi said.

Source: Agencies