Commenting on reports about an Iranian drone being allegedly downed by the United States, Russia warned that any incidents are possible in the Persian Gulf region.

“Given the high concentration of different forces in the Persian Gulf,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed the need to prevent a conflict outbreak.

“We have paid attention to this report. The concentration of different countries’ military forces and weapons in the Persian Gulf region is so high that any incidents are possible. The most important thing is to prevent an escalation”, Ryabkov told reporters on Friday.

He stressed that the situation in the region is not just explosive, but fraught with conditions that could lead to a conflict breaking out.

“We regret that despite all our calls and all the calls of many other members of the global community, the United States persistently continues its policy of escalating tensions and putting Tehran under maximum pressure”, the official added.

US President Donald Trump claimed earlier on Thursday, that an American naval vessel downed an Iranian drone that threatened the ship as it was entering the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi denied having lost any drone recently and hinted that the US could have downed their own “by mistake.”

Source: Sputnik