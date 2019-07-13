British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt told his Iranian counterpart Saturday that Britain would facilitate the release of the detained Grace 1 oil tanker if Tehran gave guarantees “it would not go to Syria.”

The tanker was seized last week by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar.

Hunt said the call with his Iran’s foreign minister had been constructive and Mohammad Javad Zarif had told him that Iran wanted to resolve the issue and was not seeking to escalate tensions.

“I reassured him our concern was destination not origin of the oil on Grace One & that UK would facilitate release if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process in [Gibraltar] courts,” Hunt wrote on Twitter.

