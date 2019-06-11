Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received condolence cables from a number of Iran’s senior officials on the death of his sister Zakiya Abdol Karim Nasrallah.

Supreme Leader’s Counselor Ali Akbar Velayati, speaker of the Islamic Shura Council Ali Larijani, head of the Amal Bloc in the Islamic Shura Council Mr. Mohammad Reza Aref, General Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Major General Hussein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army Major General Sayyed Abdol Rahim Mousawi, President’s assistant and chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mr. Ali Akbar Salehi, director of of the President’s office Sayyed Mahmoud Waezi and Security Minister Sayyed Mahmoud Alawi expressed their grief over the death of his eminence’s sister, hoping Holy God grant her everlasting mercy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website