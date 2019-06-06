Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Mossad Israeli intelligence agency is fabricating intelligence about Iran’s alleged involvement in the attack on four oil tankers near the United Arab Emirates coast last month.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Zarif lashed out at what he calls “B Team”, referring to US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The B Team’s boy who cries wolf is crying once again: this time Mossad is fabricating intelligence about Iran’s involvement in sabotage in Fujairah,” the top Iranian diplomat tweeted on Wednesday, referring to Bolton.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a briefing to journalists in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi in late May that attacks on oil tankers off the coast of UAE’s Fujairah were the work of “naval mines almost certainly from Iran”, without offering any further evidence.

According to Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, the regime’s intelligence service Mossad has given US some evidence which allegedly links Iran to the sabotage of four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month.

“I’ve warned of “accidents” and false flags—we know what happens when you believe their lies. We’ve been here before, haven’t we?” Zarif added in his tweet.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected Bolton’s claims regarding Iran’s complicity in attacking some tankers in Fujairah Port, UAE, and considered them as B-Team mind maps and destructive policies.

Source: Iranian media