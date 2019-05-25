Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday a US decision to deploy 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East is a “threat to international peace,” state media reported.

“Increased US presence in our region is very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security and must be confronted,” Zarif told the official IRNA news agency before heading home from a visit to Pakistan.

“Americans make such claims to justify their hostile policies and to create tension in the Persian Gulf,” Zarif said.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump announced sending an additional 1,500 US troops to the Middle East.

Washington says the reinforcements, which come after the deployment earlier this month of an aircraft carrier task force, B-52 bombers, an amphibious assault ship and a missile defense system, are in response to alleged “campaign” of recent attacks approved by Iran’s top leadership.

