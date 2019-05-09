The Iranian foreign ministry on Thursday lashed out at Washington for imposing fresh sanctions on the country’s metal industry.

“This is violation of international commitments of the US regime and levies some international charges on it,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sayyed Abbas Mousavi said.

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Iran’s metals sectors; steel, aluminum and copper industries, on Wednesday.

Trump’s executive order came hours after Iran announced it was withdrawing from parts of an Obama-era nuclear agreement, known as JCPOA.

Source: Mehr News Agency