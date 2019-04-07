Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said his government had reliable intelligence that India was planning to carry out aggression against Pakistan between April 16 and 20.

Talking to reporters in the southern city of Multan, Qureshi said the ambassadors of the permanent members of the UN Security Council in Islamabad had been informed about “the plan” two days ago.

“We have reliable intelligence that India has made a new scheme and the planning is underway and there are chances of another aggression against Pakistan and according to our information this action can take place between April 16 and 20,” he said.

“I am saying it with responsibility and I have a responsible position, I know each word I say would make headlines in the international press,” he said, stressing the reliability of his claim.

He said the planned aggression was aimed at “increasing diplomatic pressure against Pakistan”.

Source: AFP