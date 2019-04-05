The forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, have assumed control over several southwest neighborhoods of Tripoli, engaging in no major clashes so far, a source in the LNA told Sputnik Friday.

“As of now, the streets of the city are empty. It seems that almost all residents have chosen to leave the city. Several areas are already occupied by the LNA forces, for example, Janzur and Al-Swani, which are in the south-west of Tripoli. No clashes have taken place yet, only a few minor attacks from gangs along the way [of the Haftar army divisions] to Tripoli”, the source said.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Garyan in Libya told Sputnik on Friday that the LNA, led by Haftar, had assumed control of the city without fighting.

“The Libyan National Army entered Garyan and assumed full control over it without any resistance on the part of the armed militia that had withdrawn in the direction of Tripoli several hours before the LNA coming,” Bahlul Sayyid said.

The mayor said that the situation in the city was calm, no sounds of clashes were heard in neighboring settlements. Haftar’s army was advancing upon Tripoli, he added.

According to Sputnik source, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, remains in Tripoli despite the LNA offensive.

Commenting on the operation, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari stated that the army is continuing to advance.

“We are next to Al-Swani. This is a heavily populated settlement about 25 kilometers [15 miles] south of Tripoli. We are also advancing toward Tripoli from other directions. In addition, we are conducting an operation in Janzur, but unfortunately, we have had to withdraw a little from there”, Mismari told Sputnik, adding that the LNA had not reached the capital yet.

He also said that he could not predict when the operation would conclude due to the conditions under which it was being conducted.

