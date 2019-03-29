Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has condemned Trump’s proclamation of Israeli regime’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, lashing out at the Arab states for their policy towards occupation.

“Trump’s lawless announcement on ‘Occupied Syrian Golan’ after last year’s on ‘Occupied Al-Quds’ is a sobering reminder for our Arab and Muslim brethren: US & Israel will offer you handshakes, but no matter how much you kowtow, they will still steal your lands,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday night, Tasnim news agency reported.

The Iranian top diplomat further called on Arab states and Muslims brethren to unite against expansionist polices of ‘Israel’ which takes place with the full support of the United States administration.

Trump’s proclamation of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over the Golan Heights has sparked wide condemnations and it was widely denounced at the UN Security Council’s meeting on Wednesday.

Source: Iranian media