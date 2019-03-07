Dozens of Saudi-led forces were killed or injured as Yemeni drone struck a Saudi camp in Jizan.

Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel reported on Thursday that Qassef-2K drone hit Al-Darb Saudi camp in Jizan, inflicting losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The drone accurately hit its target, leaving dozens of Saudi-led forces killed or injured, Al-Massirah quoted Yemeni military source as saying.

Earlier, Yemeni Rocketry Force launched ballistic missile on a gathering of Said-led mercenaries in Mede Desert, killing and injuring a number of mercenaries.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah