House Speaker Nabih Berri said on Wednesday that the parliament will assume its monitoring role in full, noting that the vote of confidence was a turning point.

Visiting MPs within the framework of “Wednesday Gathering” quoted the Speaker as saying that he shall call for two parliamentary sessions in the first half of March, one to elect the Supreme Council for the trial of presidents and ministers, and another legislative session to ratify stringent bills of motion.

Berri has consulted with Prime Minister Saad Hariri over the holding of legislative sessions.

On the issue of appointments, Berri stressed that the government must adopt the mechanisms followed in the past, highlighting the need for law enforcement in this context.

