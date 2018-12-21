The pullout of all foreign military forces that are illegally stationed in Syria will facilitate the settlement of the conflict in that country, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

“The pull out of all foreign forces, which are in Syria illegally and de facto occupying large parts of the country, will only help to facilitate the stabilization that we have been witnessing in Syria specially in the last year,” Nebenzia said at a roundtable discussion on Syria at the United Nations.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw all US military troops from Syria, saying the move was motivated by the fact that the Daesh terror group has been defeated in Syria.

Nebenzia also stressed during a UN roundtable discussion on the group’s activities in Syria that “the White Helmets deserve to be on the United Nations’ designated terrorist list.”

Source: Sputnik