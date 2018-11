Iraqi F-16 fighter jets struck on Tuesday two sites for ISIL terrorists in Syria, destroying them completely.

The Joint Operations Command announced in a statement tat the Iraqi jets struck and destroyed two ISIL sites in Al-Susa and Al-Baghoz areas in Syria, returning to the homeland safely.

The statement added that scores ofterrorists as well as much munitions and weaponry were in the two sites at the moment of the raids.

Source: Al-Manar English Website