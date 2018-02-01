Four people were injured on Thursday after rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish border province of Kilis, the governor said.

Two rockets hit a restaurant and a house in the center of Kilis on the 13th day of Turkey’s offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in the northern Syrian region of Afrin.

Four people were wounded, Kilis governor Mehmet Tekinarslan told reporters. The front of the restaurant was smashed, AFP correspondents said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and ambulances quickly arrived on the scene to evacuate the injured.

Shortly after the attack, Turkish artillery fire could be heard from the center of Kilis.

Source: AFP