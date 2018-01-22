Four more villages were liberated during the past few hours by the Syrian Arab Army and allies in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces, continued their operations against the remnants of Nusra Front terrorist organization to the east of Abu al-Dhour Airport, regaining control over the villages of Qar’a al-Ghazal, Um al-Hota, Shoyhet Abu Essa, and Abu Mrir after destroying terrorists’ fortified positions and gatherings.

According to the reporter, the army will announce the liberation of Abu al-Dohour town within a few hours as its units are currently engaging in fierce clashes with terrorists in the town, with the aim of eliminating the last gatherings of terrorists in it who are in a state of collapse as they suffered massive losses in their ranks.

Aleppo

The Syrian Arab Army regained control over four villages in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo.

Army units, backed by supporting forces, continued their operations against Nusra terror organization in the southwestern countryside of Aleppo, regaining control over the villages of Tarfawi, Hmimat al-Dair, Raydi Gharbia, and Tabara, a military source told SANA.

A number of terrorists were also killed during the army’s operations in the villages.

Source: SANA