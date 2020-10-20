President of the Republic General Michel Aoun, received this evening a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which Lebanese-American relations and recent developments were discussed, including the negotiations on demarcation of the southern maritime borders.

During the call, President Aoun thanked Secretary Pompeo for the role of the United States as a facilitator for the negotiations, stressing that Lebanon is determined to preserve its rights and sovereignty over land and sea.

The US Secretary informed President Aoun that his country is sending aid to reconstruct the neighborhoods that were damaged in Beirut as a result of the explosion in the port on August 4.

Source: NNA