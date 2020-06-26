Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Adviser for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that any action by the Israeli regime in annexing the West Bank will be responded strongly by the Palestinian Resistance.

In a tweet on Friday, Amir Abdollahian referred to the Zionist entity by describing it as the ‘fake regime’.

He also noted that the future is undoubtedly in the interest of the Resistance and the Palestinian people.

Any move by the fake Israeli regime about the #WestBank annexation will face the dreadful response by the Resistance Front. The FUTURE will be in the favor of the Resistance Front & the #Palestinian people. The Zionists do have no room in the future of the region. pic.twitter.com/i1FraTqMzx — H.amirabdollahian (@Amirabdolahian) June 25, 2020

The remarks came as the Zionist entity intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the occupied territories.

Source: Iranian media and Twitter