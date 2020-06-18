Turkey on Thursday dismissed France’s “groundless allegations” of an “aggressive” act by Turkish frigates against a French navy vessel participating in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean.

“It is clear the allegations are groundless and deliberate,” said a senior Turkish military official who did not wish to be named, after the French defense ministry on Wednesday denounced the frigates’ action as “unacceptable by an ally”.

Relations between France and Turkey have frosted over Ankara’s military actions in Libya.

Turkey shot back Tuesday at “unacceptable” criticism from France over its armed support for the government in the Libyan capital Tripoli, accusing Paris of being an obstacle to peace.

Turkey, supported by its main regional ally Qatar, backs the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli in the conflict against the forces of eastern Libya rogue General Khalifa Haftar.

France, despite public denials, has long been suspected of favoring Haftar, who has the backing of Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The main obstacle to establishing peace and stability in Libya is the support given by France and other countries” to Haftar, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, denouncing as “unacceptable” the French criticism.

Source: AFP