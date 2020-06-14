The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran surpassed 100 for the first time in several weeks, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 8,837, saying the disease has taken the lives of 107 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 187,427 following the detection of 2,472 new cases since Saturday.

Of the new cases detected since yesterday, 864 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 148,674 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,781 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 1,244,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 7,895,000 and the death toll has exceeded 432,000.

Source: Iranian media