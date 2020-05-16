The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued Saturday its daily report about the coronavirus updates, raising their total to 902.

The report mentioned that 1873 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, recording 11 new infection cases, including 5 for locals and 6 for arrivals.

According to the report, the total number of recoveries rose to 247, and no new corona-related deaths were recorded, which kept toll at 26.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged positive results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website