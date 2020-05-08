The Ministry of Public Health announced Friday 12 new coronavirus infections, 5 of them among returnees and 7 others locally detected, thus taking the toll to 796 cases.

In its daily report, the ministry recorded a new coronavirus-related death, raising the toll to 26.

According to the same report, 1996 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the number of recovered patients has risen to 223.

Lebanon has been fighting the coronavirus since February 21 when the first case was confirmed. The ministry of public health and the rest of the competent authorities have taken all the necessary measures to cope with the pandemic outbreak, achieving globally acknowledged positive results in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar Enlish Website and NNA