The first flight to repatriate Saudi nationals present in Lebanon has taken off with 88 passengers on board, heading to the Riyadh-based King Khalid International Airport, our correspondent reported on Thursday.

Speaking from Beirut airport, Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari highlighted KSA’s role in dealing with coronavirus pandemic, hailing the preventive measures that had been adopted.

“Day by day, the Kingdom is proving to the international community its worldwide status and responsibility in the humanitarian field,” the Ambassador said.

Source: NNA