Italy has registered 2,729 new coronavirus cases, but at the same time, a decrease in the total number of active cases, the Civil Protection Department said Tuesday.

“According to the health monitoring related to the spread of the coronavirus on our territory, up to date, 21 April, the total number of people who have contracted the virus has been 183,957, with an increase of 2,729 new cases compared to yesterday,” the officials said in a statement.

“The total number of persons currently positive is 107,709, with a decrease of 528 compared to yesterday”, the statement added.

The country has registered 534 new COVID-19 deaths.

