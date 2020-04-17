US intelligence agencies alerted the Zionist entity to the coronavirus outbreak in China already in November, Israeli television reported Thursday.

According to Channel 12 news, the US intelligence community became aware of the emerging disease in Wuhan in the second week of that month and drew up a classified document.

Information on the disease outbreak was not in the public domain at that stage — and was allegedly known only apparently to the Chinese government.

US intelligence reportedly informed the Trump administration, “which did not deem it of interest,” but the report said the Americans also decided to update two allies with the classified document: NATO and ‘Israel’, specifically the occupation army.

The network said Israeli military officials later in November discussed the possibility of the spread of the virus to the region and how it would affect the Zionist entity and other countries in the region.

The intelligence also reached Israeli decision makers and the Health Ministry, where “nothing was done,” according to the report, cited by Times of Israel.

Last week, ABC News reported that US intelligence officials were warning about the coronavirus in a report prepared in December by the American military’s National Center for Medical Intelligence.

It was unclear if that was the same report that was said to have been shared with the Zionist entity.

Source: Israeli media