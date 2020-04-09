Beirut Investigative Judge, Bilal Halawi, issued Thursday an arrest warrant in absentia against Amer Fakhoury, a former member of an Israeli-established militia who had overseen the torture of thousands and killing of inmates in the enemy-linked prison of Khiam in south Lebanon.

The warrant is to be disseminated to the Interpol to allow Fakhoury’s prosecution by US tribunals. It also includes a request to strip Fakhoury of his US citizenship.

The military tribunal had decided to acquit Fakhoury over the legal concept of the ten-year limitation despite the fact that all his crimes were proved.

Lebanese authorities arrested in September, 2019, the former commander of the notorious Israeli jail in Khiam that detained and tortured thousands of Lebanese.

The Israeli collaborator had fled to the United States and had already been charged in absentia to 15 years in prison for collaborating with the Zionist entity.

Opened in 1984 in an Israeli-occupied part of southern Lebanon, the Khiam prison was run by the so-called South Lebanon Army (SLA) militia.

Source: NNA