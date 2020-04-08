The Yemeni rocketry forces on Wednesday fired a ballistic missile at the gatherings of dozens of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Abyan province, killing or wounding a large number of them, Yemen’s army spokesman said in a statement.

The spokesman General Yahya Sarea affirmed that the missile hit accurately al-Shajari camp housing the mercenaries’.

Sarea pointed out that the ballistic missile came in response to the escalation of the Saudi aggression in Baydha Governorate.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites