Syrian authorities on Thursday sealed the holy shrine of Sayyeda Zeinab (a.s.) amid measures to step up lockdown to stem a major outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Interior Minister Mohamad Rahmoun told state media the decision was taken to seal the crowded area to stem any possible outbreak.

“It has a large residential population,” he said, Reuters news agency reported.

State media had earlier said that medics had quarantined a building in the heavily garrisoned Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood for suspected cases of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, Syrian Health Ministry announced that 6 new infections were detected in Syria to raise the total number of 16 cases.

“6 new coronavirus infections were registered in Syria to raise the total number of 16 cases, among them 2 dead,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the situations which are related to the spread of the virus, also known as Covid-19, in Syria are dangerous as the country represents a destination for visiting religious shrines.

Source: SANA and Reuters