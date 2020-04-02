The Coronavirus has continued imposing itself on the Zionist entity, claiming 31 settlers and infecting more than 6,200 of others.

6,211 Israelis have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Haaretz which added that thirty-one of others have died.

“107 are in serious conditions and 83 are on life support. One Israeli tourist died in Italy. So far, 241 have recovered.”

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman tested positive for the coronavirus, which pushed the occupation authorities to isolate all his staff too.

Following Health Minister’s diagnosis of the coronavirus, Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, will be required to enter isolation in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

Source: Al-Manar English Website