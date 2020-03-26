As of Thursday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 2,234 with 29,406 confirmed cases and 10,457 recovered.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 2,389 new cases have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 29,406.

Some 10,457 patients, infected by the novel coronavirus, have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, he added.

It is a matter of regret to say that COVID-19 global pandemic has so far taken the lives of 2,234 people in Iran, with 157 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

According to a report by the Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday, capital Tehran reported the highest number of infections as compared with other provinces in the country.

Source: Mehr News Agency