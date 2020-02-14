The Kremlin believes that Turkey will do its best to guarantee the safety of Russian diplomats and every Russian staying in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on threats targeting the Russian ambassador to Ankara.

“We have no doubt that the Turkish side will implement all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Russian ambassador and all the staffers, every staffer of Russian companies and Russian diplomatic institutions located in Turkey, in compliance with the Vienna Convention and in the spirit of our bilateral relations,” Peskov told reporters.

He added that Russia and Turkey maintained close contact on the situation on Idlib at the level of presidents, defense ministries and experts.

Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov said on Thursday he was seeing an increase in anti-Russian sentiment on Turkish social media, adding that he had faced direct threats, amid heightened tensions in Syria’s Idlib.

According to a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Turkey is making every possible effort to ensure the safety of Russian diplomats amid threats targeting Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov.

“The relevant agencies are implementing all the necessary measures 24/7 to ensure the safety of the Russian Embassy in Ankara and all the consular buildings in our country, as well as of diplomats and their families. All notices and requests that the Russian Embassy in Ankara submits to our ministry regarding the safety of its offices or diplomats are studied thoroughly and promptly passed to the relevant agencies,” the spokesperson said.

Source: Sputnik