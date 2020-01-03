Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani as ‘worldwide Resistance icon’, vowing a ‘severe revenge’ for the top commander who was martyred by US strike on Baghdad airport early on Friday.

In a message issued Friday, Imam Khamenei said “the cruelest people on earth” assassinated the “honorable” commander who “courageously fought for years against the evils and bandits of the world.

His demise will not stop his mission, but the criminals who have the blood of General Suleimani and other martyrs must await a harsh revenge, the Leader stressed.

“Martyr Suleimani is a worldwide Resistance icon, and all Resistance supporters are now his avengers,” Imam Khamenei said.

His eminence declared three days of national mourning.

“All the friends and foes must know that the path of Jihad of the Resistance will continue with double motivation, and a definite victory awaits those who fight in this auspicious path,” the Leader said.

“The demise of our devoted and dear general is bitter, but the continued fight and achievement of the final victory will make life bitterer for the murderers and criminals,” he added.

Source: Agencies