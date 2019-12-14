Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday that the American sanctions imposed on Iran violate the United Nations Charter and international law.

Talking at the Doha Forum in Qatar, the Malaysian PM said his country “does not support the re-imposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran.”

Malaysia and other countries have lost “a big market” because of the sanctions on Iran, he said.

“Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations Charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,’’ he added.

Doha Forum 2019 opened on Saturday 14 December in Qatar’s capital in the presence of Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and will be finished on 15 December.

Source: Iranian media